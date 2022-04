Rueben Vincent, an emcee wunderkind signed to Jamla Records and Roc Nation, is highly touted as the next big thing coming out of North Carolina. If the young man’s name sounds familiar it’s likely because he first came into the game as a 13-year-old out of Charlotte, NC and was featured on Murs & 9th Wonder’s “The Shutters” from the Brighter Daze mixtape back in 2015 and was signed to 9th Wonder’s Jamla Records the following year.

