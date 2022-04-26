ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Police Dive Team searches for weapon that killed Tyra Whitaker

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
The Tulsa Police Dive Team search for clues in the Tyra Whitaker homicide case.

TULSA, Okla, — Tulsa police were back out at the area near Admiral and South 129th East Ave. Tuesday after finding what could be the murder weapon used on Tyra Whitaker.

The Tulsa Police Dive Team searched a pond after finding a gun near the shallow grave where Whitaker was found April 20. She wasn’t identified until April 25.

Terryl Brooks has been charged with her murder, along with two others. According to FBI standards, a series of three or more killings qualifies as ‘serial killings’.

The investigation continues into the death of the young mother today.

“At this time, we do not have any evidence linking the gun and Whitaker’s murder together,” said Lt. Brandon Watkins, head of Homicide at the Tulsa Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing as the dive team continues to search the area for evidence.

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

