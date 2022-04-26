ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Salt Lake County receives $57 million opioid settlement

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNeuj_0fKsDhtu00

SALT LAKE COUNTY ( ABC4 ) – Salt Lake County is set to receive $57 million through a recent settlement with major opioid manufacturers to address the opioid crisis in Utah.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, District Attorney Sim Gill, and Sheriff Rosie Rivera announced on Tuesday that Salt Lake County will receive the payments spread out over 18 years, as a result of a landmark settlement between 46 states and thousands of local governments and several opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Major increase in airborne pollen, study finds

The county will be getting its first funds in May 2022, and the funds will be allocated to programs that will help address the ongoing crisis through treatment, education, and prevention efforts.

“The opioid crisis continues to devastate our community and families, and this settlement is an unprecedented opportunity to invest in solutions,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson. “Opioid companies profited off of human suffering and pain. This settlement will never fully address that pain, but this funding will allow us to prevent more people from falling into the trap of opioid addiction and help more families who have already lost so much.”

D.A. Sim Gill says that the settlement is the beginning of the road to community recovery.

“In 2018, we advised the county to sue big pharma because we were witnessing the devastating effects of corporate greed, the loss of lives and destruction of families throughout Salt Lake County. This settlement holds accountable big pharma, so the taxpayer is not left with the costs of corporate selfishness. This is the first step to repair the wake of destruction left behind,” said Gill.

Sheriff Rivera says that the funds will help to change the way we deal with those who commit non-violent offenses, many that are due to opioid addiction.

She states, “Every day, individuals experiencing an opioid addiction are brought to the jail, often on non-violent charges. The funding from this settlement will allow our community to help these individuals before they are arrested while also expanding in-custody treatment services. Keeping people out of the criminal justice system will lead to better long-term outcomes and treating individuals in custody will reduce the likelihood of that individual reoffending.”

Woman held captive, assaulted, tortured for days, police say

While serving on the Salt Lake County Council, Mayor Wilson convened an opioid crisis strategic retreat with the Salt Lake County Council and community leaders. This led to the establishment of the county’s opioid task force, which she chaired with Council Member Steve Debry, until she left the Council when elected Mayor.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics show that there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the United States during one-year period ending in April 2021, an increase of 28.5% from the 78,056 deaths during the same period the year before.

The data indicates that 75,673 of the deaths during that period were due to opioid overdose.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Counties with the worst commutes in Utah

(STACKER) – Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Which Utah schools ranked best in state?

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. News and Rankings recently released data on the best-ranked high schools in the nation for the year 2022. 24,000 schools were ranked in the report, with 163 Utah schools making the final list. Most of the top schools ranked in Utah are Charter Schools including: Beehive Science and Technology Academy- […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Local burger bar run by family for 3 generations

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A local burger restaurant has been in business for over 65 years and has been run by 3 generations of the same family. Located in Roy, Utah, the Burger Bar first opened in 1956 and is famous for not only its family friendly environment but its exotic meats of the month […]
ROY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake County, UT
Education
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
AFP

US warns of 'mass overdoses' from fentanyl-spiked drugs

The top US agency combatting drug trafficking warned on Wednesday of a surge of "mass overdose" cases involving drugs like cocaine spiked with deadly amounts of fentanyl. Fentanyl -- which is cheap to make and is deadly in minute amounts -- and other synthetic opioids were involved in two thirds of the 105,000 US overdose deaths in the year to October 2021, according to the DEA. It told local law enforcement to assume that fentanyl is present in any drugs they come across. pmh/mlm
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Rivera
Reuters

Biden to unveil new U.S. drug addiction and overdose strategy

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil a new strategy for dealing with drug addiction and overdoses on Thursday that aims to expand access to medications for opioid overdoses, increase funding for law enforcement, and expand sanctions against traffickers. The Biden administration is keen to show...
POTUS
Gephardt Daily

Relatives ask for public’s help finding missing Utah man

ST. GEORGE, Utah, April 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Relatives of a missing Dammeron Valley man are asking for the public’s help finding their loved one who was last seen Saturday. In several Facebook postings, including one by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, where the missing man has...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Pharma#Overdose Deaths#Opioid
Washington Examiner

'Done with dead kids': Here's how this nonprofit group is fighting fentanyl

A nonprofit organization is targeting bars and other popular nightlife destinations as places to offer fentanyl test strips. These strips help people who use drugs avoid overdoses due to contamination from the potentially fatal substance. FentCheck, an organization focused on harm reduction, provides the tests to various venues to prevent...
CHARITIES
ABC4

‘Megadrought’ expected to worsen on the West coast, experts say

UTAH (ABC4) – The drought in the U.S. is expected to get worse this spring, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) seasonal outlook released in March. The “megadrought,” as experts are calling it, is poised to only get worse, as forecasters predict “prolonged, persistent drought in the West where below-average precipitation is […]
UTAH STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia will no longer consider fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia

Addiction recovery advocates are eagerly awaiting the governor’s signature on a recently passed bill that decriminalizes fentanyl test strips. GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports. The strips that determine whether a substance contains fentanyl are currently considered paraphernalia in Georgia. Fentanyl test strips are in a legal gray area because,...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ABC4

South Jordan Police searching for woman suspect of fraud

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this woman? The South Jordan Police Department is searching for a woman suspected of fraudulent activities.  The suspect was caught on surveillance camera footage in what appears to be a drive-thru service. She appears to have blonde hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored top.  Authorities […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ABC4

Three Utah cities now among most overpriced markets in the nation

UTAH (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. Whether you’re a first-time homebuyer or looking to expand your property portfolio, navigating the Utah real estate market can be quite daunting. In a new study by Florida Atlantic University, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy