Click here to read the full article. Miami’s real estate market is on fire, and NBA center Hassan Whiteside is hoping to get in on some of the action. The athlete recently listed his home in Miami Beach for $23 million. Whiteside purchased the home while playing for the Miami Heat in 2016. Although the athlete currently plays for the Utah Jazz (the team was just defeated by the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Playoffs), he kept the Miami property to enjoy during his off-seasons. He initially purchased the property in 2016 after signing a four-year, $98 million contract with the...

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO