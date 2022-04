SALISBURY, Md. – This week marks the one year anniversary of the day the tragically took the life of a Delmar police officer Corporal Keith Heacook. In the year since, the community has come together to remember Cpl. Heacook, support his family, and even start a scholarship in his name. To keep his memory alive, organizers are hosting the first annual Heacook Fest this week. It’ll be held on Thursday at the Amphitheater on Heron Ponds, with live music, food and drinks, and much more.

DELMAR, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO