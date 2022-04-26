ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Frisco police chief urges gun security as firearm thefts remain steady

By Matt Payne
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gun thefts last year in Frisco are just under the city’s five-year average, but the police department is urging residents to take extra care to secure firearms. Police Chief David Shilson presented statistics on...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 1

