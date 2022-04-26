ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup begins crucial product launch

News Channel Nebraska
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning rolled off the assembly line in Detroit on Tuesday, with a great deal riding on its launch for both the company and electric vehicles overall. Interest and demand in the vehicles have been very strong, with Ford taking 200,000 preorders for the electric...

CNBC

Ford CEO says the company plans to challenge Tesla as global EV leader

DEARBORN, Mich. – Ford Motor plans to challenge Tesla in becoming the global leader in electric vehicles, CEO Jim Farley said Tuesday. The goal is the most ambitious yet for the Detroit automaker in its electric vehicle push. Farley has previously said the company plans to be the second best-selling automaker of EVs in the U.S., behind Tesla, by mid-decade.
DEARBORN, MI
Fox News

Ford CEO Jim Farley reconfirms next generation electric truck coming in 2025

The Ford F-150 Lightning officially entered production on Tuesday, but Ford is already working on the next version of its full-size electric pickup. Ford CEO Jim Farley said during an event celebrating the manufacturing milestone that "we’re already pushing dirt down in Blue Oval City in Tennessee for another electric pickup truck that’s different than this one."
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

GM Teases Chevy Corvette E-Ray, Says Fully Electric Corvette Will Follow: Video

GM released a new teaser video of the upcoming Corvette E-Ray today, showing the hybrid supercar spinning its tires in the snow as it launches from a standstill. The short teaser video, which is embedded below, shows a Corvette E-Ray prototype spinning all four tires as it attempts to gain traction in the snow during a hard launch. As GM Authority readers will already know, the Corvette E-Ray is a forthcoming hybrid variant of the American sports car that will pair the Stingray’s naturally aspirated 6.2L LT2 V8 engine with a front axle-mounted electric motor and a series of four 1.94 kWh batteries. The main purpose of this ~600-horsepower hybrid setup will be to improve the vehicle’s performance, particularly with regard to acceleration, rather than improve its fuel economy. The E-Ray will also utilize the same widebody exterior styling as the 2023 Corvette Z06, indirectly replacing the Grand Sport model in the Corvette model lineup.
CARS
Axios

Corvette goes electric: GM turns sports car into EV

The Corvette roar is turning into a purr. Driving the news: General Motors announced Monday that it will make electric versions of the iconic sports car, replacing the vehicle's rumbling engine with the soft whir of an EV powertrain. GM President Mark Reuss said on LinkedIn that the plans include...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: New Ford EV Coming Next Month

Outside of America, vans are a huge part of the workforce. Here, we use trucks. But anywhere west of Point Udall (America's easternmost point), vans are king. That said, we get our share here, and Ford will even sell you an RV-converted Transit. American interest in them continues to build, hence the anticipation for passenger vans like the Volkswagen ID.Buzz.
CARS
MarketWatch

GM to make hybrid Corvette, teases a fully electric version

General Motors Co. is developing a hybrid version of its Chevrolet Corvette that could arrive at dealerships as early as next year. A fully electric version of the iconic sports car is also in the works, said GM President Mark Reuss. Further details will be released at a later date,...
CARS
CBS Detroit

GM Confirms Fully Electric Chevrolet Corvette

(CNN) – General Motors will produce a fully electric Chevrolet Corvette, GM President Mark Reuss announced in a LinkedIn post Monday morning. General Motors President Mark Reuss announced in a LinkedIn post on April 25 that GM will produce a fully electric Chevrolet Corvette. | Credit: General Motors Reuss didn’t say when the electric Corvette would come, but he hinted that a hybrid model could come relatively soon. “We will offer an electrified Corvette as early as next year,” he wrote. An accompanying video the company posted to Twitter showed what appeared to be a hybrid Corvette, and in another first, showed the front wheels spinning...
BUSINESS
Motorious

Ford ICE Engines Aren’t Going Away

These days there’s all this talk about electric cars taking over the whole industry and internal combustion engines suddenly going away. Before you buy into the media hype and marketing spin, know this: Ford is still planning on making ICE engines at its Windsor plant until at least 2040. That’s right, despite all the big talk from Blue Oval executives recently, the automaker knows it can’t just flip a switch and make everything EVs.
CARS

