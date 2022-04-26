1 shot in Downtown Fresno, person of interest detained

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — Police have detained a person of interest in a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., Fresno police received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Stanislaus Avenue in Downtown Fresno. Officers already in the area also heard the gunshots and began searching the area before seeing a vehicle leaving the area quickly.

The officers pursued the vehicle which stopped about a half-block away. An occupant of the vehicle was detained, and officers say they found a gun in the vehicle. At that time officers received additional reports of gunshots being fired in the area.

Police located a gunshot victim that had been shot in the leg. He is described as a man in his early to mid-30s. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries described by authorities as minor, where his condition is described as stable.

Officers say the person that has been detained is a person of interest in the shooting. They believe that there is no danger to the public related to this incident.

