Fresno, CA

1 shot in Downtown Fresno, person of interest detained

By Justin Walker
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — Police have detained a person of interest in a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., Fresno police received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Stanislaus Avenue in Downtown Fresno. Officers already in the area also heard the gunshots and began searching the area before seeing a vehicle leaving the area quickly.

The officers pursued the vehicle which stopped about a half-block away. An occupant of the vehicle was detained, and officers say they found a gun in the vehicle. At that time officers received additional reports of gunshots being fired in the area.

Police located a gunshot victim that had been shot in the leg. He is described as a man in his early to mid-30s. He was taken to an area hospital with injuries described by authorities as minor, where his condition is described as stable.

Officers say the person that has been detained is a person of interest in the shooting. They believe that there is no danger to the public related to this incident.

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

