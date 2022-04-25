ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Re-Elected French Pres. "Macron Has to Unite the Country"

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmanuel Macron is the first French president in two decades to win re-election,...

The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
Marine Le Pen
Emmanuel Macron
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
NATO 'has been DEFEATED' by Putin calling the alliance's bluff and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, says Britain's former army commander

NATO has been defeated by Vladimir Putin calling the alliance's bluff over Ukraine, and should be replaced with a smaller coalition of nations prepared to be more offensive, Britain's former army commander said today. General Sir Nick Parker called his suggestion 'controversial,' but pointed to the fact that the 30-member...
Europe
An election too close to call: Macron wilts under pressure from a resurgent Le Pen

After coasting comfortably in the pole position of France’s presidential election contest, incumbent Emmanuel Macron now finds himself in deep trouble with just days to go before the first round of the vote, according to surveys and political analysts.Mr Macron upended French politics five years ago by defeating the candidates of the mainstream centre-left and centre-right parties which had dominated the country for decades. But he is not generally liked by the electorate, and he may barely win re-election.A Harris Interactive poll, conducted during the first days of April, showed him winning a hypothetical second-round match-up against far-right candidate Marine...
France votes in showdown for Macron and Le Pen

French voters headed to the polls Sunday for the presidential run-off between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and his challenger Marine Le Pen, whose far-right party appears set to have its strongest election showing ever. On the basis of that figure, polling firms estimated that the abstention rate was on course for 28 percent which, if confirmed, would be the highest in any French presidential run-off since 1969.
‘If Macron Loses, Putin Wins.’

In a rematch of the 2017 election, France will decide tomorrow between the erstwhile centrist disrupter Emmanuel Macron and the far-right fixture Marine Le Pen. Although this contest once seemed inevitable, the emergence last fall of the wild-card extreme-right media personage Éric Zemmour—whose campaign outflanked Le Pen’s and threatened to cannibalize it—meant that Le Pen had to struggle just to remain this cycle’s challenger. Even more surprising, in the first round of voting, on April 10, she only squeaked past the extreme-left curmudgeon Jean-Luc Mélenchon, whose formidable showing polls had repeatedly failed to anticipate.
