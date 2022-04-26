Covid inquiry should probe 'any rule-breaking by any rule-makers', grieving campaigners demand

Partygate should be examined by No10's long-awaited Covid inquiry, campaigners have suggested.

Bereaved Families for Justice (BFJ) today told ministers and Lords that 'any rule-breaking by any rule-makers' should be investigated. This should include any ministers who 'broke their own restriction rules'.

If signed off, it could see Boris Johnson publicly grilled about his attendance at any rule-breaking gatherings he attended.

The inquiry, poised to begin in the next few months, will have the power to summon witnesses to give evidence under oath — even the Prime Minister.

The PM was fined £50 earlier this month for breaching Covid rules by attending his 56th birthday bash arranged in June 2020. He also went to at least two more gatherings still being investigated by the police, so could be fined further.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak was also fined for attending the same gathering, while former Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned in June for breaking social distancing rules during his secret affair with his married aide.

Rabinder Sherwood, who lost both her parents to the virus last January, said the public previously followed lockdown rules but have 'lost confidence' in the Government since Partygate

It means it is unclear whether Britons would abide by any virus-fighting curbs which are reimposed in the future, she said.

The inquiry has been tasked with examining the UK's response to the pandemic, with the goal of ensuring the country learns 'the right lessons for the future'.

Draft terms of reference set out that the inquiry will examine the UK's preparedness, public health and economic response.

Asked whether the inquiry should examine the behaviour of ministers and officials and their effect on the outcome of the pandemic, Ms Sherwood said 'a resounding yes'.

She did not name any officials in particular, although there have been a string of high-profile events attended by Mr Johnson, his former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds and Downing Street's former director of communications Lee Cain.

Dominic Cummings, the PM's former adviser, drove 25 miles to Barnard Castle with his family in March 2020 when Britons were under stay-at-home orders.

The PM refused to sack him but he quit eight months later.

Mr Hancock resigned from the cabinet in June last year after breaking strict social distancing rules when kissing his Parliamentary aide Gina Coladangelo, which was caught on CCTV.

He previously apologised in June 2020 for breaching social distancing rules by slapping a colleague on the back in the Commons.

She was speaking to the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on coronavirus during an evidence session on the scope of the Covid inquiry.

Ms Sherwood said: 'Any rule breaking from rule makers should definitely be included in scope of inquiry.

'While some Government ministers broke their own restriction rules, I was having to tell parents why they couldn’t see any family members.'

Ms Sherwood added: 'We as a family took the painful decision to abide by the rules, try to keep our parents safe but also the community around me and my parents. We thought that was the right thing to do.'

Professor Stephen Reicher, SAGE member and a psychologist at the University of St Andrews, said the Government undermined trust 'in a series of ways', including blaming the public for not following the rules

She said there is a concern that if the Government decides to impose Covid curbs or a lockdown, it is not clear whether the public would follow them.

Britons have 'lost confidence' in officials, especially since the Partygate fines, Ms Sherwood added.

The inquiry will be chaired by Baroness Heather Hallett, an ex-Court of Appeal judge who has been involved in other public probes.

She said it will answer 'as many questions as possible about the UK's response to the pandemic so that we can all learn lessons for the future'.

Lord Strasburger asked whether the Covid inquiry should examine if 'misbehaviour' affected the behaviour of the public.

Professor Stephen Reicher, SAGE member and a psychologist at the University of St Andrews, said the Government undermined trust 'in a series of ways', including blaming the public for not following the rules.

He said: 'There is absolutely no doubt that starting with Barnard Castle, the sense of one law for them and another for us undermined trust.'

Professor Reicher said trust levels among the public in ministers 'fell categorically' in the weeks after Barnard Castle.

But some people followed Covid rules even more to show 'they may not act in the interest of the community but we do', he added.

It comes after Mr Johnson last week expressed frustration that the row over Covid rule-breaking in might 'endlessly go on'.

Sources said the PM was only at his lockdown-busting bash for nine minutes, and that a birthday cake brought by an aide did not even leave its Tupperware box.

Today it was revealed that the police investigation into the Partygate scandal could be set to last months longer after it emerged officers have yet to contact attendees of one alleged lockdown-busting event in No10.

From a 'suitcase full of booze', a BIRTHDAY CAKE for Boris and 'BYOB' parties The Downing Street parties that broke the law

BYOB garden party - May 20, 2020

Who was there? The Johnsons, Martin 'Party Marty' Reynolds

A leaked email from the Prime Minister's principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, showed No 10 staff were invited to 'bring your own booze' to an event in the Downing Street garden.

Mr Johnson admitted he was there for 25 minutes but said he thought it was a 'work event' to thank staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

Cabinet Office gathering - June 18, 2020

Who was there? About 20 people

Senior civil servant Sue Gray's interim report said a gathering in the 70 Whitehall building was held to mark the departure of a No 10 private secretary.

The event had not previously been disclosed but The Telegraph said the official in question is former home affairs policy adviser Hannah Young, who left Downing Street to take up the role of deputy consul general in New York.

56th birthday party for the PM - June 19, 2020

Who was there? The Johnsons, Lulu Lytle, Rishi Sunak.

Downing Street has admitted staff 'gathered briefly' in the Cabinet Room in what was reportedly a surprise get-together for Mr Johnson organised by his now wife, Carrie.

Lulu Lytle, the interior designer behind lavish renovations of the Downing Street flat, briefly attended while undertaking work there.

It was after this gathering that Tory MP Conor Burns claimed Mr Johnson had been 'ambushed by a cake'.

No 10 denied a report that, later the same evening, family and friends were hosted upstairs to celebrate the occasion.

'Dom's Gone' bash: November 13, 2020

Who was there? The Johnsons

Mrs Johnson reportedly hosted parties in the official flat over No 11 where she and her husband live, including one event on November 13, the night of Dominic Cummings' acrimonious departure.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister's wife called the claim 'total nonsense'.

But reports have since suggested that the Prime Minister was seen heading up to the flat on the night in question, with the Mail On Sunday stating that Abba songs, including The Winner Takes It All, were heard coming from the residence.

Mr Cummings, former de facto chief-of-staff at No 10, has alleged there are photographs of parties held at the flat during lockdown and said he has spoken to people who heard music coming from the Johnsons' accommodation on the night he left Downing Street.

Lee Cain leaving do: November 13, 2020

Who was there? PM, Lee Cain

Mr Johnson gave a leaving speech for Lee Cain, his departing director of communications and a close ally of Mr Cummings.

Cabinet Office 'Christmas party': December 17, 2020

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case removed himself from the inquiry into Whitehall parties - to be replaced by Ms Gray - after reports emerged of a gathering in the Cabinet Office.

It was reported that the do had been organised by a private secretary in Mr Case's team, and that it was noted in digital calendars as 'Christmas party!' and included an online quiz.

The Cabinet Office said Mr Case played no part in the event 'but walked through the team's office on the way to his own'.

Leaving drinks for former Covid Taskforce head: December 17, 2020

The former director-general of the Government's Covid Taskforce said she was 'truly sorry' over an evening gathering in the Cabinet Office for her leaving drinks during coronavirus restrictions days before Christmas in 2020.

Kate Josephs, who is now chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said she gathered with colleagues who were in the office that day and added that she was cooperating with the Ms Gray's probe.

Number 10 leaving do: December 17, 2020:

Who was there? PM

The Sue Gray update said the police are also probing a gathering in Downing Street held to mark the departure of a Number 10 official on December 17.

The Telegraph reported that the staff member in question was Captain Steve Higham, then one of Mr Johnson's private secretaries, who advised on defence and national security issues.

The Mirror, which first reported the event before the police investigation began, said Mr Johnson was only there 'for a few minutes'.

Capt Higham became Commanding Officer of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales in July 2021.

'Wine and cheese' Christmas party at Downing Street: December 18, 2020

The claim that kicked off the rule-breaking allegations is that a party was held for Downing Street staff on December 18.

Officials and advisers reportedly made speeches, enjoyed a cheese board, drank together and exchanged Secret Santa gifts, although the PM is not thought to have attended.

Mr Johnson's spokeswoman, Allegra Stratton, quit after being filmed joking about it with fellow aides at a mock press conference - although it is not clear whether she attended.

Number 10 leaving do for two staff members: January 14, 2021

Who was there? PM

A gathering was held in No 10 to mark the departure of two private secretaries.

Reports have suggested the Prime Minister attended the leaving event, which was for a senior civil servant in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, according to The Telegraph.

The other official's identity is so far unknown.

Drinks and dancing the night before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral: April 16, 2021

Who was there? James Slack

The Telegraph reported that advisers and civil servants gathered after work for two separate events on the Friday night.

They were to mark the departure of James Slack, Mr Johnson's former director of communications, and one of the Prime Minister's personal photographers.

Mr Slack, who left his Number 10 role to become deputy editor-in-chief of The Sun newspaper, said he was sorry for the 'anger and hurt' caused by his leaving do, while Downing Street apologised to the Queen.

The Telegraph quoted a Number 10 spokesman as saying Mr Johnson was not in Downing Street that day and is said to have been at Chequers.

The newspaper reported accounts from witnesses who said alcohol was drunk and guests danced to music, adding that it had been told that around 30 people attended both events combined.

Online Christmas quiz in No 10: December 15, 2020

Who was there? PM

Police initially said they did not intend to investigate the quiz, during which the Prime Minister appeared on contestants' screens.

However they later said they would review the decision after a photograph emerged of Mr Johnson alongside an open bottle of sparkling wine.