The New York Post’s Mollie Walker reports that the New York Rangers will be without Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp against the Montreal Canadiens. Panarin is out due to an upper-body injury, while Copp is dealing with a lower-body injury. Both players left Tuesday’s game early against the Carolina Hurricanes. New York head coach Gerard Gallant said he doesn’t believe that either injury is serious. After the game, Gallant was asked if he would sit some of the Rangers’ stars for the final two games. He said, “I’ll think about it tomorrow morning.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO