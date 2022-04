COLUMBIA-No. 25 Missouri Softball didn’t miss a beat against St. Louis University as the Tigers cruised to a 9-3 win, their fourth victory in a row. Missouri’s veterans propelled the Tigers to their 29th win of the season. They also made history. In the third inning, Brooke Wilmes hit a two-run home run to become the program’s all-time leader in extra base hits. But Wilmes didn’t even know about the record until she got back to the dugout.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO