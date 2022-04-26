ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott, Patrick urge Texas Supreme Court to take up Paxton’s appeal on whistleblower lawsuit

By Monica Madden
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DJMUW_0fKsBnGg00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are weighing in on the whistleblower lawsuit against Attorney General Ken Paxton.

On Monday, Abbott and Patrick filed two amicus curiae briefs (or friend of the court briefs) asking the Texas Supreme Court to take up Paxton’s appeal to toss out a whistleblower lawsuit against him.

In late 2020, eight of Paxton’s former top aides accused him of bribery and abuse of office, reporting their claims to federal and state law enforcement agencies. Within less than two months, those employees were fired or left the agency. Four of the fired employees then filed a whistleblower against the Republican attorney general, saying their termination was retaliatory due to their complaint.

The attorney general denies any wrongdoing.

Paxton’s attempts to get the lawsuit tossed have failed in lower courts. He and his attorneys have argued the state’s whistleblower law does not apply to him as an elected official, saying he is protected by sovereign immunity. A district court and appeals court both refuted this argument, ruling in favor of the whistleblowers and allowing their lawsuit to proceed.

Texas’ whistleblower law covers public employees, appointed officials and governmental entities.

Paxton’s attorneys argue the attorney general’s executive powers, vested by the Texas Constitution, could be hampered by allowing the whistleblowers to sue him for being fired. The whistleblowers’ attorneys have argued siding with Paxton would have a consequential impact on state whistleblower protections, limiting any future employee’s ability to report misconduct by an elected official.

BACKGROUND: Judge denies Paxton’s motion to dismiss whistleblower lawsuit from former OAG employees

The lieutenant governor’s brief, written through his office’s general counsel, states Paxton’s petition to the Texas Supreme Court “addresses matters of statewide importance, as well as the separation-of-powers questions that warrant review by this Court.

“Regardless of the outcome of the case, this case relates to the interpretation of Texas law, and the people of Texas deserve that a case of this importance be considered and reviewed by the highest court in the state,” attorney Chris Sterner wrote on behalf of Patrick.

Governor Abbott’s brief stated a similar argument, also written on behalf of the governor by his office’s general counsel. Neither attorneys for governor or lieutenant governor explicitly said whether they agree with Paxton’s argument for appealing the whistleblower lawsuit.

If the high court accepts Paxton’s appeal, the case that’s already been going on for a year and a half would be further drawn out by procedural delays.

Paxton is in the middle of a runoff election to secure his spot as the Republican nominee for seeking a third term in office. On May 24, he’ll go head-to-head against runner-up George P. Bush, the Republican currently serving as Texas Land Commissioner.

Nexstar reached out to the offices of the governor and lieutenant governor seeking comment and did not immediately hear back.

Why did the former Texas Attorney General aides blow the whistle on Paxton?

The four former deputies sued Paxton for wrongful firing and retaliation after they accused the attorney general of using his office to help Nate Paul, a wealthy Austin-area real estate developer who donated $25,000 to Paxton’s campaign in 2018.

It is unclear how Paul and Paxton became friends, but the lawsuit, which KXAN received a copy of, presents four instances in which Paxton directed the whistleblowers to take actions that could benefit Paul and his companies.

In 2019, the FBI raided Paul’s home and offices as part of an investigation. The whistleblowers allege Paxton leaned on his deputies to release state and federal records related to the searches. The whistleblowers, however, felt this would scuttle long-standing policies that exempt records tied to ongoing investigations from state public records law, “and likely spark innumerable lawsuits.”

Around July 2020, the whistleblowers allege Paxton directed employees to research restrictions on foreclosure sales and then made it clear he wanted an opinion issued that would stop foreclosure sales, the lawsuit states. The employees later learned that opinion, which was issued Aug. 2, was cited the following day by Paul’s attorney to prevent the impending foreclosure sale of his properties.

The whistleblowers also allege Paxton “plotted OAG investigations into Nate Paul’s adversaries.” Paxton’s former first assistant attorney, Jeff Mateer, and Brickman had to talk Paxton out of personally appearing in a hearing for a legal case between some of Paul’s companies and an Austin charity, “…as Paxton has not appeared in any court on behalf of the OAG in years,” according to the suit.

But the act that prompted Paxton’s staff to report him to the FBI was his hiring of an outside lawyer to investigate Paul’s claims that the FBI broke the law by searching his home and offices. Paxton’s staff concluded the allegations were outside their jurisdiction and unsupported by evidence, according to the complaint.

Paxton claims the allegations brought forth by his former employees are false, and the employees left or were terminated for reasons unrelated to him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 4

Related
KTSM

3 Teens arrested in city’s latest murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three teens have been arrested in connection with the city’s latest murder, where 15-year-old Kevin Gonzales was killed last Friday. RELATED STORY: Teen stabbing victim was involved in 2018 viral video with EPPD officer According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Unit […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPCSO arrests alleged stalker

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An alleged stalker wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested as he re-entered the U.S. from Mexico on Saturday. According to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials, 68-year-old Jesus Unzueta was arrested on April 23 by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Paso del […]
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Abbott, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas teachers say they’re pushed to the brink by law requiring them to spend dozens of hours unpaid in training

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Editor’s note: This story contains explicit language. It was one thing to ask Texas teachers — during an ongoing teacher’s shortage — to make extra room in their busy home routines for online classroom teaching for months, then to monitor the latest in vaccine and mask mandates while waiting and adjusting yet again for a return to the classroom.
TEXAS STATE
Slate

Judge Blocks Military Vaccine Mandate Again, Dares Supreme Court to Stop Him

How close can a district court judge come to disobeying the Supreme Court without technically defying it? Judge Reed O’Connor wants to find out. Last week, in a 6–3 order, the Supreme Court halted his unprecedented injunction attempting to order the deployment of 35 Navy SEALs and other special warfare troops who refused to get the COVID vaccine on religious grounds. In a concurrence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained that courts may not exercise their power “in a manner that military commanders believe would impair the military of the United States as it defends the American people.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Greg Abbott
CBS DFW

Why was Texas inmate Melissa Lucio's execution delayed?

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - After pleas from family, friends, and even legislators the execution of Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio is off. At least for now.Lucio had been set to be executed by lethal injection on April 27 for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas' southern tip.The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals intervened Monday, granting Lucio's lawyers' request for a stay of execution so a lower court can review claims that new evidence would show Mariah's injuries, including a blow to the head, were caused by a fall down a...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Texas Attorney General#Fbi#Nexstar#The Texas Supreme Court#Republican
MySanAntonio

Abbott considering new destination for Texas migrant buses

Gov. Greg Abbott has sent at least seven buses filled with undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. in April in protest of the Biden administration ending Title 42 expulsions. However, the Republican leader indicated he has a different destination in mind for forthcoming buses. Asked by Fox News host Sean Hannity...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Federal judge blocks Kentucky’s abortion law that eliminates access in state

A federal judge in Kentucky has granted a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of a recently enacted state law effectively blocking all access to abortion care in the state.US District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings granted a request from Planned Parenthood, one of two remaining providers in the state, to halt enforcement of the law, which made the state the first to eliminate access to all abortion services.The state’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NBC News

Texas court halts execution of Melissa Lucio, set to die in 2 days

Texas' highest criminal court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio, the only Latina on the state's death row, who was set to die Wednesday. The decision from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came as the state's Board of Pardons and Paroles was also poised to recommend to Gov. Greg Abbott whether to stay Lucio's execution. A lower court can now review Lucio's claims that her execution should be stopped based on new evidence that would clear her in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

‘This is a tragedy’: House Republicans denounce Biden policies after touring South Texas border

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- A Republican congressional delegation of 10 House members, including GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, toured the South Texas border on Monday and held a news conference on the banks of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass and urged the Biden administration not to repeal Title 42 next month. Their tour came the same day that the Texas Military Department announced it had recovered the body of Texas National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans who went missing and drowned Friday in Eagle Pass after jumping into the river to assist migrants who appeared to be in trouble.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Federal judge plans to temporarily force Biden administration to keep rule that turns migrants away at the U.S.-Mexico border

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A federal judge in Louisiana plans to temporarily block the Biden administration from ending Title 42, a pandemic-era health order used by federal immigration officials to expel migrants, including asylum-seekers, at the U.S.-Mexico border.
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy