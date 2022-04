Abraham Ancer hasn’t played since the Masters, but for good reason. “I tweaked my back a little bit, so doctor told me to take it easy for a couple weeks,” Ancer said during his Tuesday press conference prior to the start of this week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta. “I went to the Masters with really not much practice. I wasn’t going to skip the Masters, so I convinced my doctor to let me go.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO