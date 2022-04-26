ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winpak Clocks 23% Revenue Growth In Q1

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Winpak Ltd. WPK WIPKF reported first-quarter revenue growth of 22.8% year-over-year to $275.98 million. Selling price and mix changes had a favorable effect on revenue of $51.4 million as the substantial increase in raw material and other costs throughout 2021 resulted in higher...

