ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Ongoing lawsuit could mean compensation for Cedar Point 2020 season pass holders

By Laura Morrison
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx0RS_0fKsAEg000

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) — Last week, a U.S. District Court Judge in Ohio refused to dismiss a lawsuit that would possibly garner a refund for Cedar Point patrons who had season passes for 2020, the year the COVID-19 pandemic shut much of the world down.

Cedar Fair, the parent company of Ohio’s Cedar Point and Kings Island and another 10 amusement parks across the country, had attempted to get the lawsuit thrown out, but it is now moving forward.

Boardman arrest prompts temporary lockdown of schools

The class-action suit, put forth by a Knott’s Berry Farm customer, argues that because the parks were closed for much of 2020 and some didn’t feel comfortable going back to the park in 2021 (even though most season pass holders were given free passes for the 2021 season if they had purchased them for 2020), they should receive compensation.

The lawsuit would apply to Cedar Point gold and platinum pass holders. If the plaintiffs win the suit, the company may have to at least offer partial refunds to guests.

Cedar Point was part of a lawsuit against then-Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton in 2020 that said the government did not have the right to keep amusement parks and water parks closed. The Sandusky park did reopen for a truncated season in July 2020.

FOX 8 reached out to Cedar Fair directly for this story, but the company said they didn’t comment on current litigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
City
Sandusky, OH
City
Boardman, OH
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
Cleveland.com

Can Ohio truly get rid of the state income tax? Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The state personal income tax would be eliminated over the next 10 years, under new Republican-sponsored legislation. Nearly a third of Ohio GOP senators are sponsoring a bill to cut Ohio’s non-business income tax by 10% of what it is now every year for the next 10 years. We’re talking about what that would mean on Today in Ohio, cleveland.com’s daily half-hour news podcast.
OHIO STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Kristen Walters

Walmart set to close more stores in Ohio

In some parts of Ohio, Walmart shoppers will need to find a different place to buy foods and household supplies. Wendell and Carolyn/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Walmart currently has 174 stores located throughout the state. However, soon, that number will be shrinking.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedar Point#Amusement Park#Water Parks#Season Pass#Ohio Health#Wjw#District Court#Cedar Fair#Berry Farm#Ohio Department Of Health
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Lima News

St. Marys facility expected to add 250 new jobs

ST. MARYS — A St. Marys manufacturing plant is expecting to add hundreds of new jobs generating millions of dollars in new payroll. Loc Performance Products LLC, which acquired the former Continental manufacturing facility in St. Marys, will be creating 250 new full-time positions at the facility, generating $13 million in new annual payroll while also retaining $21.6 million in existing payroll. This comes after the Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.715-percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit, according to an announcement Monday by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. This tax credit was one of several economic development proposals reviewed by the agency.
SAINT MARYS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio refuse officers find puppy under trash in dumpster

An Ohio refuse officer is getting praise for saving the life of a puppy that was found underneath trash in a dumpster. The Columbus Department of Public Service (CDOPS) said Dave Carlson from our Georgesville Road station was servicing dumpsters in an apartment complex on the East Side and noticed a puppy in the dumpster […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Video: OBJ is selling his $3.3 million Columbia Station house

The nearly-14,000-square-foot property located on Eagle Point in Columbia Station comes complete with four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a "closet" perfect for showcasing shoes, a dog kennel, personal gym, in-home theater (that also works as an inside golf simulator), a 3-stall garage and a pool complete with a water slide.
CLEVELAND, OH
WOWK 13 News

Girl who shared edibles at Ohio school thought they were ‘Easter candy,’ police say

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old girl brought cannabis gummies to her elementary school and shared them with friends, thinking they were leftover “Easter candy,” court records released Tuesday reveal. The girl’s father, Scott Macre, 43, is facing charges that include endangering children and possession of a controlled substance. The children who consumed the […]
OHIO STATE
WLKY.com

Kroger piloting new belted self-checkout option in Ohio

Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane at more than 40 stores. For now, it'll only be in the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues to feature a touch screen register with a scanner. "Kroger is...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKBN

WKBN

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy