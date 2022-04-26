Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood ‘for ritual purposes’

Megan Fox said in a new cover story interview with Glamour UK that she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood “for ritual purposes.”

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” the actress, 35, told the publication.

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

When announcing her engagement to the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 32, in January, Fox wrote on Instagram that the future spouses “drank each other’s blood” to commemorate the occasion.

But Fox insisted that the couple’s blood consumption is “controlled.”

Fox appears on the latest cover of Glamour UK. Glamour

“It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul,’” she told Glamour UK.

Asked if Kelly actually slashes his chest to produce blood for Fox to drink, the “Jennifer’s Body” star responded, “It doesn’t not happen. Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

Before Fox confessed to drinking Kelly’s blood, the pair were known to wear vials of each other’s blood around their necks — just like now-exes Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton did in the early aughts.

The couple announced their engagement in January. meganfox/Instagram

Thornton’s son, Harry James, previously told Page Six that Fox and Kelly are nothing more than “copycats” of his dad and former stepmom.

“I think it’s gross to have someone’s DNA wrapped around your neck all day,” Harry James, 27, said of the statement jewelry, regardless of who’s wearing it. “It’s definitely interesting.”