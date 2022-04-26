ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood ‘for ritual purposes’

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5ucE_0fKsA0P500

Megan Fox said in a new cover story interview with Glamour UK that she and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood “for ritual purposes.”

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” the actress, 35, told the publication.

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

When announcing her engagement to the “Bloody Valentine” singer, 32, in January, Fox wrote on Instagram that the future spouses “drank each other’s blood” to commemorate the occasion.

But Fox insisted that the couple’s blood consumption is “controlled.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aoLI3_0fKsA0P500
Fox appears on the latest cover of Glamour UK.
Glamour

“It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul,’” she told Glamour UK.

Asked if Kelly actually slashes his chest to produce blood for Fox to drink, the “Jennifer’s Body” star responded, “It doesn’t not happen. Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

Before Fox confessed to drinking Kelly’s blood, the pair were known to wear vials of each other’s blood around their necks — just like now-exes Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton did in the early aughts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SiP7x_0fKsA0P500
The couple announced their engagement in January.
meganfox/Instagram

Thornton’s son, Harry James, previously told Page Six that Fox and Kelly are nothing more than “copycats” of his dad and former stepmom.

“I think it’s gross to have someone’s DNA wrapped around your neck all day,” Harry James, 27, said of the statement jewelry, regardless of who’s wearing it. “It’s definitely interesting.”

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Trailer Is Here

"You need a new villain? Here I am!" So quips The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Diana Jenkins in the just-released season 12 trailer, setting the tone for what just might be the 90210's most dramatic season yet. The supertease opens up with a montage of the cast's disembodied voices, shrieking, crying and shaking with warning shots like, "She's not who she says she is," and, "It's my life to burn down."
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Harry James
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Page Six

Erika Jayne explains why she threw Garcelle Beauvais’ book in the trash

Erika Jayne has no shame admitting why she threw Garcelle Beauvais’ memoir in the trash. When a fan on Twitter asked what prompted her to toss out the book, titled “Love Me as I Am,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star responded, “Her Instagram post.” “No need to use my name or very complicated legal and personal problems to sell her book. She has enough friends to help her.” She added in another tweet, “Don’t use my name to promote your book. Use your famous friends.” Jayne, 50, was referring to a clip Beauvais, 55, posted via Instagram from the new season, in...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Ritual
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
wrestlinginc.com

Santino Marella’s Daughter Reveals New WWE Ring Name

Santino Marella‘s daughter has received her new WWE NXT 2.0 ring name. The former Bianca Sophia (Bianca Carelli) took to Instagram today to reveal that she is now being called “Arianna Grace” in WWE. “I understand and not everybody gets to do a job that they love...
WWE
realitytitbit.com

Teresa Giudice jumps on ayahuasca trend behind MGK and Megan Fox

Teresa Giudice is one of Bravo’s most loved housewives. She’s been a cast member since The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s very first season in 2009. Gone are the days that Teresa argued with Caroline Manzo and Danielle Staub, she’s traded those old cast members in for Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider in more recent seasons of the show.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

100K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy