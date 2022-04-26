ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Norchad Omier commits, Miami adds big-time defender; Hurricanes look scary

By Brian Geisinger
ACCSports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorchad Omier is the latest addition: Miami basketball has it cooking in the transfer portal. Mere days after the Hurricanes landed Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack, one of the top shooters in the country, Omier followed suit with another transfer commitment for Miami. Similar to Pack, Omier is a high-level talent,...

accsports.com

