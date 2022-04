COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to several small grass fires in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. At about 2:15 p.m. smoke was visible in several areas including I-25 and the MLK Bypass, another fire near Platte and Powers and Platte east of Murray. All of the fires appeared to be under control soon after crews arrived at the scene. The cause of all of the fires are under investigation. The fire near the MLK Bypass/I-25 burned about 1/2 of an acre. As of 4 p.m., there were no fires threatening structures, however part of Platte was closed for a period of time starting at about 3:45 p.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO