Washington County, TN

Coalition for Kids expanding into Washington County Schools

By Kelly Grosfield
 2 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Coalition for Kids, an after-school program in Johnson City, started like any organization: small.

Randy Hensley, the executive director of the organization, said at first they served one school with a staff of one, averaging 25 kids a day. However, over 20 years later, it’s grown to 11 schools, 45 staff, and about 300 kids a day.

Those numbers will now only continue to grow following the announcement of a new partnership with Washington County, Tennessee Schools. By partnering with the district, even more students will be able to take advantage of the programs offered through Coalition for Kids.

“After school care and after school education and after school enhancement is nothing but one of the biggest things you can do for a kid’s life,” said Hensley.

Coalition for Kids differs from the average after-school program, while prioritizing education, fun takes a front seat through a variety of programs offered such as art, gaming and STEM-based programs.

“This is certainly a wonderful partnership looking to the future as we plan to make that move to ensure that there’s that high-quality after-school program at all of our schools,” said Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd.

Boyd told News Channel 11 that this new partnership goes hand in hand with the district’s mission of ensuring every child has access to the best educational tools.

“Students that are involved in high quality after school care, it makes a difference in their growth and their reading and their math and academic skills as well as their success in school. They attend school regularly and do better in their classes,” he said.

The partnership, which is set to launch next school year, will be a gradual plan on a three-year timeline.

“In the first year, we’ll begin with three schools, which will be Boones Creek Elementary, Jonesborough Elementary and Jonesborough Middle School. There are 11 total schools and we’ll be in all 11 schools by the time we get through the third year of our strategy as long as everything goes well,” said Hensley.

Funding for this program, for the most part, will remain in fundraising and the community’s support but Coalition for Kids will also be reaching out to the state for some support from the Tennessee Lottery education fund.

If all goes as planned, Coalition for Kids will take on the new students in September.

WJHL

