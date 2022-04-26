ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd receive major Darwin Nunez transfer boost as £60m-rated Benfica sensation ‘turns down Newcastle switch’

By Anthony Chapman
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have received a boost in their pursuit of Darwin Nunez.

That’s because the Benfica star has reportedly rejected a summer switch to Newcastle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ff2Nk_0fKs95oS00
Man Utd target Darwin Nunez has snubbed an offer from Newcastle Credit: Getty

The Telegraph claims Eddie Howe made an audacious approach for Nunez, 22, earlier this month.

The Uruguay international has scored 33 goals in all competitions.

And Newcastle chiefs were eager to quickly conclude a £60million deal ahead of a summer transfer splurge.

However, Nunez snubbed Toon’s offer as he holds out for a bigger side, with Newcastle now eyeing Brentford's Ivan Toney.

It means United have one less challenger for the hitman after Erik ten Hag made Nunez a prime target.

His all-action style makes him the ideal focal point for Ten Hag’s system at Old Trafford.

However, there is still one sticking point for the Red Devils.

That’s because Nunez ideally wants to be playing Champions League football next term.

Sixth-place United are four points behind Spurs and six off Arsenal, who they lost to at the weekend.

Ralf Rangnick’s misfits have also played an extra game, and a top four finish seems highly unlikely.

Even so, United received another boost today when it emerged club favourite Jorge Mendes has been tasked with finding Nunez’s next club.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent helped United sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in 2020.

And he is now ready to help Portuguese football’s latest talent pick a new home this summer.

