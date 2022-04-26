Shots Fired During Youth Baseball Game in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested after being accused of beating, confining, and threatening the life of his ex-girlfriend in mid-February. According to the North Charleston Police, Daquon Marqui-Jemol Wilson, 28, is facing multiple charges including first-degree assault and battery. On February 14, authorities responded to a physical disturbance call at […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a residence on Houston Street on April 14th in reference to a possible shooting. A female victim was found inside the residence and taken to a local hospital where she […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two teenagers killed in a shooting on Sunday at a North Charleston home are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal releases the names of Kay’sean Jones, 16, and Elijah Jefferson, 19, who were the two teens fatally shot at a home on Bailey Drive Sunday. Jones was […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Board of Education has suspended a former Berkley County School District (BCSD) teacher’s certificate of education after she was accused of inappropriately hugging a student. According to the order of suspension, published Tuesday, Dorothy Van Der Sterre Smith was a teacher at Timberland High School in December […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A chief deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated after more than two years on the job. The sheriff’s office confirmed to News 2 they terminated deputy Joyce Smith, effective April 1st. Documents revealed Sheriff Graziano terminated Smith because she was in default on paying her student […]
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Quay Dickens was a star basketball player and offensive lineman for South Florence High School. According to reports, the standout football star was gunned down in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Dickens stands at 6’4 and weighs 265 pounds. He just broke a record a few days ago in Track and...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested three people in connection to the shooting death of a beloved Florence high school football player. Police announced on Monday afternoon that they took 20-year-old Tai’yuan Jackson of Effingham into custody. He has been charged him with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD)- SLED has identified a man involved in the murder-suicide that killed Cayce Police officer, Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr on Sunday. According to the Cayce Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance report at a Rossmore Road home just after 2:30 a.m. Shots fired from inside the house led to the death of […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has released memorial arrangements for Stephen L. Jennings, the music teacher who was killed in a Union County, South Carolina crash Friday morning. The funeral will be held Saturday at noon at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church located at 502 S. Daniel...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Phillip Michael King and Anthony Lafayette Legette was sentenced to nearly 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to federal firearms violations. “As recent events in our state have shown us, law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep our...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A parent’s video shows children ducking for cover Monday night as gunfire erupted during a youth baseball game in North Charleston. North Charleston Police say they are actively investigating the shooting. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said police responded to Pepperhill Park in the 7600 block of Brandywine Road where gunshots had been reported.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a possible shooting at a North Charleston home early Sunday that left two dead. According to NCPD, officers arrived shortly after 1 a.m. at a residence on Bailey Drive after a report of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, two men were located on […]
