ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Police Investigating Shooting Outside South Carolina Little League Baseball Game

By Paul Kasabian
Bleacher Report
 2 days ago

The North Charleston (South Carolina) Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the Pepperhill Park parking lot Monday as youth baseball games were going on nearby. Blake Ferguson, whose son was pitching during one of the games, captured footage of the scene at the field as...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Video shows children running for cover as dozens of gunshots ring out at junior baseball game

Panic broke out at a junior baseball game in South Carolina after gunshot sounds forced both spectators and players to run for cover. The incident reportedly took place during a Dixie Youth league baseball game in North Charleston, the third largest city in the state, on Monday evening. A video shared with ABC News 4 showed players, coaches, and spectators running off the baseball field at Pepperhill Park following the gunshot sounds. Police from the North Charleston Police Department were called immediately to the scene and no injuries were reported. Witnesses reportedly told police that two groups of teenagers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
country1037fm.com

Gunshots Incite Panic At Charleston Little League Game

What should have been an all-American Monday night turned into a truly scary experience last night. At approximately 8:44 at a local little league park, kids were playing our nation’s pastime when gunshots rang out into night from a nearby parking lot. According to police the gunfire began after...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Reyes
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Shooting#Little League Baseball#Violent Crime#Police Department#Fox 5 Atlanta#Usa Today
Oxygen

Man Confesses To Killing Woman 20 Years Ago, Leads Police To Her Body In Suitcase

A South Carolina man who traveled to Alabama in March to claim responsibility for the death of a missing woman has been charged with her murder. Brian Edward Jones, 62, was formally charged with murder after calling the Bessemer Police Department to confess to his girlfriend’s 2001 murder, according to AL.com. Jones said he killed Janet Jones Luxford, 41, who left her Jacksonville, Florida, home for Alabama shortly before she vanished two decades ago.
BESSEMER, AL
Law & Crime

Suspect in ‘Sniper-Type’ D.C. Shootings Kills Himself After Posting Video Online from Perch in Fifth-Floor Apartment Window: Cops

The person suspected of pulling the trigger in a series of sniper-style shootings on Friday afternoon in Washington, D.C., killed himself in his apartment, the Metropolitan Police Department announced late in the evening. That department described Raymond Spencer, 23, of Fairfax, Va., late Friday as a “person of interest in...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mystery surrounds video of couple visiting sheriff’s office hours before murder-suicide

The parents who were found dead alongside their children last Monday in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide had reportedly visited the Davie County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina just hours before the incident occurred, authorities said.In a press conference on Wednesday 20 April, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman explained the timeline that he and his office had pieced together in the hours leading up to the fatal 18 April shootings of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months.On 18 April, at approximately 2pm, a passerby driving...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy