Elba, NY

Two killed when medical helicopter crashes in New York

Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELBA, N.Y. (AP) — A medical helicopter pilot and flight instructor were killed in a crash Tuesday during a training flight in western New York, according to state police and the transport company. The Mercy Flight helicopter went down at around 1 p.m. near the Genesee County town...

