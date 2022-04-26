ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

US needs more funding to fight COVID-19, says key White House official

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bprRK_0fKs7SHk00
Tweet

The United States is at an inflection point in the coronavirus pandemic but needs Congress to authorize more funding to sustain progress, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said Tuesday.

Jha, making his first appearance in the briefing room, told reporters that while cases are on the rise because of the BA.2 variant of the virus, there is reason for optimism as hospitalizations and deaths are at some of the lowest levels of the pandemic to date.

“We are going to see cases go up and go down during this pandemic as we head into the weeks, months and years ahead,” Jha said. “The key things we need to be following — are health care systems getting stressed? Are people ending up in the hospital with severe illness? Are people dying at high rates?”

Jha spoke to reporters as the administration outlined additional steps more antiviral pills, known as Paxlovid, available to the public as a treatment option for those who test positive for COVID-19.

To boost availability, the administration announced Tuesday morning that the number of sites where the pills are available would soon increase from 20,000 to 30,000, and that it will work with pharmacies to increase that number to 40,000 “over the coming weeks.”

The administration will be stepping up education to doctors, including with a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alert issued Monday, to encourage them to prescribe them for people who are eligible.

But Jha warned the U.S. could remain vulnerable to setbacks in the fight against the pandemic if Congress does not authorize billions of dollars in additional funding. Congress has been unable to come to an agreement on $10 billion in funding for the pandemic in recent weeks, despite urgent pleas from the White House.

Jha said the additional money is needed to guard against future variants and to boost vaccination efforts around the world to prevent further spread of the virus.

“None of us can predict with any certainty where exactly this pandemic is going, what the virus is going to do next,” he said. “All we can do is prepare. And that’s what we need Congress to do is to help us prepare and be ready for whatever eventuality comes.”

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

COVID pill to be widely available soon, White House says

The Biden administration is preparing to announce plans this week to make Pfizer's COVID-19 pill available at almost any pharmacy in the U.S. after early shortages. Why it matters: The drug, Paxlovid, was called a potential "game-changer" for its ability to treat infections at home and keep individuals at risk of severe illness out of the hospital.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Paxlovid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

549K+
Followers
66K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy