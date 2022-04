Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards on the planet, however, he did not show that this past week as the Brooklyn Nets were swept out of the NBA playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Irving was simply awful outside of Game 1, and many pundits were puzzled by Irving's poor play. At times, he seemed simply unmotivated and it was really a shock to see how far he had fallen.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO