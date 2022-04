Throughout the hard-fought series between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans, there’s been one constant: Jose Alvarado has hounded Chris Paul. That’s right, the Pelicans guard known for hiding on in-bounds plays and then swiping the ball from unsuspecting opponents has been a thorn in CP3’s side, pulling off that trick in Game 4 (see below) and hounding the future Hall of Famer into not one but two eight-second violations.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO