It looks like ESPN’s Paul Finebaum wants to temper some of the expectations being heaped on new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables. Last week, Oklahoma’s Executive Director of Football Administration Thad Turnipseed, who worked at Alabama under Nick Saban, favorably compared his new boss to his old one. Turnipseed said Venables is “the closest thing to Nick Saban” he has ever seen.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO