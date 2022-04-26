ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

Lancaster High students found with gun, drugs in vehicles

By Joey Gill
 2 days ago

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A K9 alerted two vehicles in the parking lot of Lancaster High School on Tuesday, with investigators uncovering drugs and a gun.

According to Lancaster County School District, the dog alerted to one vehicle where two bags of what is believed to be marijuana were found along with other drug paraphernalia. In a separate, unrelated vehicle also alerted by the dog, investigators located two containers of marijuana and a pistol in the trunk.

The student of the first vehicle was suspended, and the evidence was turned over to Lancaster Police Department where they will decide on criminal charges. The student of the second vehicle is also facing disciplinary action and is also facing criminal charges.

A Lancaster County School District spokesperson tells Queen City News that while the two events are disappointing, they did not occur inside the school. The weapon was found in a closed bag in a locked truck.

“Furthermore, these illegal items were found through the proactive actions of the school district and our drug and weapon detection program. We hope that parents, students, and our community will find some solace in the fact that our work to detect weapons was successful,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

