Congratulations to the 2021-2022 Texarkana Arkansas School District Teacher of the Year. Brigette Biley-Olatunji has been chosen as the Texarkana Arkansas School District Teacher of the Year. She is currently a teacher at Arkansas High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, where she teaches mathematics. Ms Biley-Olatunji is also the Math Department Chair, Freshman Class Sponsor, Mu Alpha Theta Sponsor, and Mathletes Sponsor.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO