Consider this a warning: Don’t start Apple TV’s Shining Girls if you have somewhere to be in the next few hours. The series, which releases its first three episodes on the streamer April 29, is frightening, maddening, disorienting — and, because and in spite of those things, impossible to walk away from. The minute you think you know what’s going on, the show reveals just enough to make you question it, and star and executive producer Elisabeth Moss couldn’t get enough from the first moment she saw a script. “I really wanted to know what happened next,” she tells SheKnows’ Reshma Gopaldas. “That was truly what made me want to do it — I just wanted to get the scripts!”

TV SERIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO