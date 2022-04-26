120,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli concerns

On April 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the nationwide recall of approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products by N.J.-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services, per FSIS. The recall was initiated by the company due to concerns these ground beef products may be contaminated with the bacteria, E. coli O103, a shiga toxin-producing form of E. coli. That means the bacteria in question are capable of causing severe illness in those who become infected, potentially resulting in bloody diarrhea (via Iowa Department of Health). In some cases, and particularly in children, this strain of E. coli can lead to the development of Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a serious and life-threatening kidney condition.

