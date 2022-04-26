ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren, AR

Crawford County Adult Education Center offers new programs

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492uYa_0fKs3XqD00

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Crawford County Adult Education Center announced that it will be offering a pair of new programs.

According to a press release, the Center in Van Buren will offer a Welding Program and a Home Helpers Bootcamp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLjBg_0fKs3XqD00

The Welding Program begins on May 31, with classes meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m. or 5-9 p.m. There is limited space in the class, and scholarships and financial aid are available. For more information or to reserve a spot, call 479-471-0019, 479-785-1232 or 479-755-3300.

Crawford County Adult Education Center holds ribbon cutting for new location

The Home Helpers Bootcamp will meet from June 3-10. Orientation, home health assessments, employability, financial literacy and digital literacy will be included. Call 479-471-0019 for more information.

The Crawford County Adult Education Center is located at 301 Mt. Vista Blvd. in Van Buren.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Van Buren, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Government
Van Buren, AR
Sports
Van Buren, AR
Government
Crawford County, AR
Government
Van Buren, AR
Education
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Education Council to celebrate Excellence in Education awards at sold-out event today

The Northern Kentucky Education Council (NKYEC) will present its 2022 Excellence in Education Celebration today from 5-8 p.m. at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger, honoring top teachers, administrators, students, and community members for their service to education. “Being able to come back together, in person, to celebrate the accomplishments of...
ERLANGER, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Welding Program#The Home Helpers Bootcamp#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy