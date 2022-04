Even though the Seahawks had the benefit of a great quarterback over the last 10 years, the organization never really caught on to how important passing is in the modern NFL. If you need evidence that the front office just doesn’t understand how to build a roster for today’s game, look no further than these numbers from Nick Korte from Over the Cap. They show Seattle has used the lowest percentage of their first-round picks on premium positions since 2011.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO