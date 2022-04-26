ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

35th annual ‘Run for the Zoo’ is back

By Auriella Ortiz
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big event is back in-person after being virtual. The New Mexico BioPark Society is hosting its annual Run for the Zoo event. This year they...

www.krqe.com

KRQE News 13

Celebration events for ‘American Indian Week’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is celebrating American Indian Week with events running all week long. They are holding nine days of special events. The events start on April 25 and run until May 1 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The week will highlight Pueblo culture through various events, shopping, and museum […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WSYX ABC6

Organizers prepare for Capital City Half Marathon in Columbus Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The countdown to the OhioHealth Capital City Marathon is on!. The Half Marathon, Quarter Marathon and 5K will kick off on Saturday, April 30 and preparation is underway as crews work to set up. Race organizers said the races typically bring 12,000 runners and walkers,...
COLUMBUS, OH
KRQE News 13

Pride Day celebrated in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens came out Sunday for South Valley Pride Day. There were food trucks, craft vendors, and a parade with more than 60 entries participating. People say they were happy to celebrate the south valley, especially since the event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. “This is an amazing event. Next […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Old Town celebrates Albuquerque’s 316th birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Old Town threw a birthday party for the Duke City and everyone came out ready to celebrate. The party lasted from noon to four for Albuquerque’s 316th birthday. There were a ton of performances, from a mariachi band to folkloric dancing, and a Caribbean-Brazilian band. There was even stuff for the kids, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Beyond Van Gogh is extending its stay in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience has been highly popular during its time at the Immersive Pavilion in Albuquerque’s Sawmill District. Tuesday, the exhibit announced an extension in Albuquerque and will run through May 30. The exhibit was originally scheduled to run through May 1, but due to its high popularity and successful […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Operation Hiring Heroes features over 30 companies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The seventh annual Operation Hiring Heroes event is happening Wednesday, April 27. The event is focused on helping veterans apply for jobs, although it is open to everyone. There will be over 30 companies in attendance including Intel, Amazon and State Police. The event will take place at the American Legion Post […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WLWT 5

Flying Pig Marathon: Your guide to weekend's events

CINCINNATI — The Flying Pig Marathon returns this weekend in Cincinnati. The 24th Flying Pig Marathon will be held Sunday and WLWT will have exclusive live coverage. If you plan to attend any of the events this weekend. Here's everything you need to know. EVENT SCHEDULE. Friday. Fifty West...
CINCINNATI, OH
KFDA

City of Clovis hosting first annual Summer Youth Program

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The City of Clovis will host its first annual Summer Youth Program from June 6 through July 29 this year. The exciting eight-week program will be held at the Youth Recreation Building and Hillcrest Park. The programming will be offered Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m....
CLOVIS, NM
US News and World Report

18 Top Things to Do in New Mexico

From distinguished art galleries and intriguing UFO museums to significant archaeological sites, New Mexico is the gift that keeps on giving. Visit in October to watch hundreds of brightly colored hot air balloons take over the Albuquerque skyline or head to Taos in winter for prime skiing conditions. New Mexico's authentic energy and strong cultural roots also attract travelers in search of a spiritual experience. Whether you're ready to plan your trip or you simply want to daydream about the state's stunning rock formations, keep reading for a list of the top things to do in New Mexico. (Note: Some of the following activities and locations may be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions, reservation requirements or mask mandates. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)
TRAVEL
KRQE News 13

New Mexico family featured on ‘Family Feud’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One family from New Mexico got an experience of a lifetime. They were featured on the game show ‘Family Feud‘ starring Steve Harvey. On May 13 and 16 at 5:30 p.m., you will be able to watch the Holien Family put their skills to the test on the latest season of this […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Students win top New Mexico Junior Film Festival awards

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Deming High School students took home the top prize at this year’s Junior New Mexico Film Festival. The event, which featured 60 student films from 38 schools, took place in Española. Deming High students won both Judge’s and Audience Choice awards. The Judge’s Choice Winner, “Estela En El Mar,” won them $2500. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Appeal-Democrat

Stonyford Rodeo kicks off 79th year on Friday

The 79th annual Stonyford Rodeo will kick through the chutes this weekend, with three days of wrangling and rodeo action planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The rodeo kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with several Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) events including steer wrestling, bareback riding, team roping, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing.
STONYFORD, CA
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Biopark to host summer concert series

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets are now on sale for the Albuquerque Biopark concert series. It features performances from national entertainers and local bands. Visitors can pick either the garden or zoo to listen to music. Performs include local group, Red Light Cameras, and nationally known Nosotros and The Ghost of Paul Revere. The series is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The Apostolic-Prophetic Connection hosts July event

Working to empower people. The Apostolic Prophetic Connection is an organization that inspires men and women to embrace their creative abilities and thrive in an international marketplace. They are holding a big event in July, ‘The Gathering of Sons and Daughters‘ will be from July 13 through 16. Tickets for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

