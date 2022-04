In a city as car-dependent as Los Angeles, people who can't drive or can't afford a vehicle of their own are at a huge disadvantage. Seleta Reynolds, general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, puts it this way: "Right now in Los Angeles, you can get to about 12 times as many jobs in an hour by car as you can in an hour by transit."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO