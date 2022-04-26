Voters encouraged to hand-deliver absentee ballots before May election

Hundreds of Lee Township residents begged the current leadership for an opportunity to be engaged in the decision process that would impact their pockets and levels of services. When residents found out that three of five Lee Township board members intentionally lied, colluded and gave an about $1,000,000 five-year contract to a buddy of theirs without considering other or better bids (as required), the residents started paying attention to what the elected officials were doing. Through investigations and review of public records, residents found additional countless alarming actions of the current Lee Board. They include neglect of services, financial mismanagement, employee mismanagement, unnecessary lawsuits, neglect of Township records, cronyism, nepotism, and intentional ignorance of FOIA (Freedom of Information Act), to name just a few.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO