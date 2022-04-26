ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Scooter driver killed in crash on Atlantic Boulevard, police say

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed a scooter driver was run over by a commercial truck near Atlantic Boulevard and Anniston Road Tuesday.

Police say the street-legal scooter drifted into the side of the truck and the driver was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the scooter and the truck driver have not been identified.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic Boulevard going westbound is shut down and police say it will stay closed for another couple of hours.

Police did not say who was at fault.

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

