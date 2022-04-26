Scooter driver killed in crash on Atlantic Boulevard, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed a scooter driver was run over by a commercial truck near Atlantic Boulevard and Anniston Road Tuesday.

Police say the street-legal scooter drifted into the side of the truck and the driver was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the scooter and the truck driver have not been identified.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m.

Atlantic Boulevard going westbound is shut down and police say it will stay closed for another couple of hours.

Police did not say who was at fault.

©2022 Cox Media Group