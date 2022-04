The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) cautions anyone who encounters a fawn to avoid disturbing it and resist the urge to feed or handle it. Removing deer from the wild and keeping them in captivity is dangerous, harmful to the animal, and against the law. Deer are born with specialized adaptations, including a lack […] The post DNR Advises Keeping Fawns and Other Wildlife Safe in the Wild appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

