Crunch Fitness' Channelside Tampa location is throwing Lizzo a birthday party

By Ray Roa
cltampa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScuse me, not sure if you can fitness into your schedule, but the baddest flautist-rapper in pop music turns 34 years old this week, and some folks in Tampa want to celebrate....

www.cltampa.com

Axios Tampa Bay

3 must-try rooftop bars in Tampa Bay

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view while the weather is still lovely.Why it matters: Whether you want to impress out-of-towners or find the perfect date spot, a good rooftop bar is a must.1. M.BirdDetails: A deco-inspired tropical lounge perched atop historic Armature Works.Must-try cocktail: The Out of Towner with Tromba Blanco, pineapple, lime, cucumber water and seltzer.Go when: You want to loosen up your colleagues for after-work happy hour.Address: 1903 Market St., Tampa Cheers. Photo courtesy of M.Bird2. Santo's Drinkeria RooftopDetails: An indoor-outdoor spot where you can sample Sicilian street fare and sip refreshing cocktails.Must-try...
WFLA

Tampa billboard greets travelers with anti-gay slogan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A human rights organization launched a billboard campaign in Tampa and several other Florida cities billing the state’s slogan as “The Sunshine ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans’ State.” The billboards, which are located in high-traffic areas, are part of an advertising campaign launched by the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ+ civil […]
Bay News 9

Tampa's dry season will come to an abrupt end heading into summer

The dry season in Tampa Bay is well underway and if you're anxiously waiting for the next beneficial rain to water your lawns, hang tight. As we inch closer to the summer months, the chance for daily storms will be on the rise. The summer is our rainy season, but the transition into it happens like a flip of a switch.
Herald-Tribune

Tiger Woods' PopStroke launching in Sarasota this week

SARASOTA - Only the presence of Tiger Woods himself could enhance the grandiosity of Southwest Florida's newest PopStroke. One of the greatest golfers of all-time didn't make it to the ribbon-cutting for the latest location of his golf and entertainment concept just yet.  But his paw prints are still all over it.  ...
Lizzo
Tampa Bay Times

Elton John dazzles in farewell concert in Tampa

TAMPA — You could feel the love Sunday night at the sold-out Elton John concert at Amalie Arena. It came from the excited fans, many of whom dressed up in bedazzled, thick-framed glasses and feather boas that John has made part of his signature look over the years. And it was reciprocated by Sir Elton, who told the audience he loved them after the first two songs.
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

The BEST Hotel Day Passes in Tampa Bay

With so much to do across Tampa Bay, Orlando, and other neighboring cities, it can be hard to allot one whole week to just one place!. Luckily, you can take advantage of a hotel day pass with ResortPass, giving you access to local hotels and resorts for a day to enjoy all that they have to offer without booking an overnight stay. It’s the perfect way to plan a daycation that’s not too far from home.
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | April 29 - May 1

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (April 29 - May 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: The Tampa Bay Rays will host the Minnesota Twins for a weekend series at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. First pitch is Friday at 7:10 p.m.
Front Office Sports

Miami Revs Up for Burst of F1 Tourists

Formula 1 is coming to Miami, and so are hundreds of thousands of people. There have been a reported 250,000 ticket requests for the Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium, which has a capacity of 80,000. Around 300,000 people are expected to come to the area, whether or not they end up attending the race or the preceding tests and time trials.
10 Tampa Bay

The Missing: Where is Joshua Simmons?

TAMPA, Fla. — Hattie and Sid Crespo now spend their days passing out flyers and talking to everyone they meet hoping someone knows what happened to their son, Joshua Simmons. The 36-year-old last spoke to them on March 3, saying he was staying at a motel in Ybor City....
Tampa Bay Times

Purple jacaranda trees fill Tampa Bay’s landscape this time of year

One of the most eye-catching signs of spring in the Tampa Bay area is the gorgeous pops of purple and light blue as jacaranda trees bloom in late April and May. Thanks to a fairly warm winter they started blooming early, which can make some trees appear a bit thin since they aren’t blooming all at once, according to the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
