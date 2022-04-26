ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Brighton City Council to review police pursuit policy

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity council members in Brighton are set to hold...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Former Aurora Police Officer Josiah Coe Acquitted Of Distributing Meth

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A former Aurora police officer has been found not guilty of distributing meth. Josiah Coe was facing charges with a felony for allegedly giving a woman meth and a pipe in March 2021. (credit: CBS) Coe is accused of giving about $20 worth of meth and a meth pipe to a woman who was leaving the medical center after seeking treatment for alcohol withdrawal. The drugs had been confiscated from a different user and were supposed to be submitted to the Aurora Police Department as evidence. According to court documents, the woman told police that Coe handed her the meth and pipe wrapped in a bandana as she got into a cab to leave the medical center and Coe said that “It’ll help you out” and that “You owe me, but it ain’t nothing bad.” Coe resigned from the department the month after the incident occurred. A jury found Coe not guilty on April 21. UPDATE: ‘Never Had A Cop Do That With Me Before’; Woman Tells CBS4 Aurora Officer Josiah Coe Gave Her Meth
AURORA, CO
SCDNReports

Troubled Woman Harasses County Officials

A troubled woman, who has a history of harassing local government officials, was at it again. Just after 2 pm, police received a report she was calling a court official to make a series of irrational complaints. In the past, she’s left messages threatening self-harm with various public officials.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Brighton, CO
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Police union backs officer in Patrick Lyoya killing

The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head.The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association called Lyoya's death “tragic” but said an “officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift.”Meanwhile, a City Commission meeting abruptly ended Tuesday night as residents used profanities and expressed anger over Lyoya's killing. Police Chief Eric Winstrom watched from the rear of the room.“Whose city? Our city! Whose...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Colorado Newsline

Aurora officials had their say on the city’s camping ban. What do the unhoused think?

“You show me a homeless person, and I’ll show you a person who’s faced with circumstances beyond their control.” This is according to John Alexander, a man who’s been experiencing homelessness in the Denver metropolitan area for 20 years, and who had no idea Aurora recently passed an urban camping ban. Following in the footsteps […] The post Aurora officials had their say on the city’s camping ban. What do the unhoused think? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brighton City Council
Westword

Why This Man Joined a Homeless Encampment Knowing That a Sweep Was Coming

After being swept from an encampment at East 20th Avenue and Sherman Street just a few days earlier, 34-year-old Jeff McCombs rolled a cart holding his few belongings down the street to a growing encampment at East 16th Avenue and Sherman. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is slated to...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Lookout Alert To Send Emergency Notifications To Jefferson County, Broomfield, Westminster Residents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some communities west of the Denver metro area are getting a new emergency notification system. All of Jefferson County, along with Broomfield and Westminster, will share “LookoutAlert.” (credit: Getty Images) It will be used for anything from fires to floods, to danger in the neighborhood. Reverse 911-type notifications have come a long way since the Lower North Fork Fire ravaged Jefferson County 10 years ago. Three people died in that fire from a prescribed burn. There were problems with emergency notifications. Now, beneath Lookout Mountain, first responders gathered as the newest generation of alert notifications was announced. “While the fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy