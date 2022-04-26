ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’

By AP News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen said neither President Joe...

President Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Biden Just Revealed She'll Be Hosting Her Wedding at the White House

Click here to read the full article. There’s going to be a White House wedding! Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, shared that she and her fiancé Peter Neal will hold their reception at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, all thanks to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Biden, and the staff that keeps the White House running. While Naomi isn’t the first member of the first family to have their wedding at the White House, she is the most recent in quite a number of years, making the occasion all the more exciting for everyone involved. Naomi took to her personal Twitter...
A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
Jill Biden screamed at priest during Biden near-death experience, says new book

Jill Biden once screamed at a priest for reading the last rites to Joe Biden while he was admitted in hospital after being diagnosed with an aneurysm, according to a new biography about the first lady.President Biden, who was then a 45-year-old senator from Delaware, had been overlooking the warning signs for months and would at times take up to 10 Tylenol a day for his headaches, write the authors Jill Pace and Darlene Superville in their new book, Jill: A Biography of the First Lady.Mr Biden would feel “sharp pain in his neck” while lifting weights at the...
Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
Fall of the house of Biden

The hit series "House of Cards" resonated with viewers by its portrayal of Washington politicians as ruthless, dishonest, and amoral. One can debate, as Oscar Wilde did, whether life imitates art or vice versa. But Americans have come to view their political leaders with the kind of cynicism that is richly deserved. It’s where perception intersects reality.
Nancy Pelosi
Kamala Harris
Ron Wyden
Jill Biden
Joe Biden
Psaki says Joe Biden and his son Hunter 'were not office mates'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki denied on Wednesday previous reports that claimed Hunter Biden and his father, President Biden, were "office mates." Asked by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy about "evidence that the president, at one point, was office mates with Hunter and his brother Jim here in D.C.," Psaki said the reports were "not accurate."
Washington Post writer drops Kamala Harris behind Pete Buttigieg in ranking of possible 2024 candidates

A Washington Post staff writer ranking the potential 2024 Democratic presidential contenders has dropped Vice President Kamala Harris down to third place behind President Biden and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Harris, writer Aaron Blake wrote, was previously the top-ranked alternative to Biden if he didn't run, but he dropped...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Everybody's mad at Biden

President Biden is lucky to have a dog, because he’s losing friends within his own party while facing midterm combat from Republicans. Surging inflation has forced Biden to seek ways to generate more oil and natural gas production, to bring down gasoline prices well above $4 per gallon, along with heat and electricity costs that have been soaring as well. Biden began his presidency with the most aggressive environmental agenda ever in the White House, including a pathway to a no-carbon power sector by 2035. Yet Biden has accomplished few of his climate goals, with little sign of a breakthrough any time this year. Meanwhile, climate activists who have strongly supported Biden are now charging him with abandoning the cause, leaving Biden unpopular on both sides of the energy and climate debate.
