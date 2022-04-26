ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAX Completes Fifth Of Six Bridge Structures For Automated People Mover

Another pedestrian bridge structure was successfully placed over World Way at LAX to eventually connect Terminals 5 and 6 to the Automated People Mover’s Central Terminal Area central station, the airport announced Tuesday. The bridge is the fifth of six bridge structures that have been placed since June...

The Verge

Mask mandate for air travel and public transportation is extended again

The mask mandate for air travel and public transportation has been extended once again, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. The mandate, which was set to expire on April 18th, will be extended another two weeks as officials continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. The mandate was previously extended last month.
TRAVEL
Voice of OC

Dunsmore: Commuter Rail is Dead. Long Live Regional Rail.

Before the pandemic, I rode about 12,500 miles per year on Metrolink, commuting by train from Fullerton to Los Angeles Union Station five days a week. And then, one day in mid-March 2020, I stopped. My office closed, and I began working from home. I wasn’t alone—during the pandemic Metrolink’s ridership fell by over 90%.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Over 1M international passengers and 5M total travelers passed through LAX in March

Travel is back in full force at Los Angeles International Airport according to new data released Thursday.According to the airport, over five million travelers, over one million of which were traveling internationally, passed through the airport in March.The 1,062,786 international travelers were a 53% jump from the month prior and the most dramatic influx in passengers the airport has seen since the beginning of the COVID pandemic."As the world reopens to air travel, LAX is welcoming back international airlines and nonstop service to destinations around the globe," Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement."With new service to Tokyo, Paris, Montreal and Frankfurt, and more on the horizon, we are connecting Los Angeles with new and relaunched destinations, and we are thrilled to see passenger demand increasing as we near the busy summer travel season."Overall, the airport saw a  27.5% increase in travelers compared to last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travel + Leisure

United Airlines Is Changing Its Cancellation Policy for Basic Economy — What to Know

United Airlines just made a major change to its basic economy fares, allowing customers to cancel them for the first time, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new policy, which went into effect on Wednesday, allows travelers who book a basic economy ticket to either upgrade to a standard economy ticket or cancel it for a fee. Basic economy tickets are typically the cheapest and most restrictive fare option offered by airlines.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Some residents complain accessory dwelling units are a nuisance

Southern California has seen a huge boom in accessory dwelling units, otherwise known as ADUs, and while they're meant to add inventory to the tight housing market, some residents said they're becoming a nuisance. One resident of a Woodland Hills neighborhood said the relative quiet of the area has been interrupted by drills and hammers, with four ADU's going up on their street. "One the same side of my street, the second house in, directly across the street, two houses next to each other, and two doors down from me as well," said Eric Cohen. There's also another ADU going in directly behind...
REAL ESTATE
Secret LA

This Palos Verdes Resort Has A Secret Beach And Jaw-Dropping Hiking Trails

Just when you think you’ve explored every natural gem in SoCal, a new corner of beauty reveals itself. A resort might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a hidden spot, which may be what makes Terranea so perfect. This SoCal treasure boasts breathtaking hiking trails that hug the coastline, unparalleled views of the Pacific, an abundance of wildlife and a stunning hidden beach.
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
1390 Granite City Sports

TSA Will No Longer Enforce This at MSP Airport

Well, this has been a long time coming. Recently, the CDC and the Biden Administration extended the travel mask mandate. Meaning that if you were to be traveling on any sort of public transportation, you would need to wear a mask. The airlines pushed back on this saying that since masks are no longer required in restaurants or at sporting events and other events where people are very close to each other, like in an arena setting, why are they required while on a plane or in an airport?
LIFESTYLE
FOX40

SoCal water shortage emergency declared, outdoor watering restricted

A water shortage emergency was declared by Southern California water officials for the first time ever on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California implemented an “Emergency Water Conservation Program,” restricting outdoor watering to one day a week in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. The restrictions will take effect on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

JetBlue Shares Fall as Airline Cuts Summer Flight Schedule

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways shares fell 11% on Tuesday after the carrier said it will trim its summer schedule to address a series of challenges ahead of what could be a record U.S. travel season as the COVID pandemic recedes. U.S. airlines are working to aggressively ramp up hiring as...
FLORIDA STATE
FOXBusiness

Pilots react to shortage taking airlines into troubled skies

While air travel demand continues to soar, a growing pilot shortage will force airlines to ground flights during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. Fox News Digital spoke to two pilots Wednesday, one veteran and the other a rookie, about their views on an industry that's struggling to attract its most essential employee: those who fly the planes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Santa Clarita Radio

The Californian Casinos to Rival Las Vegas

Las Vegas remains the main location for casino experiences, but the State of California offers a range of casinos that mean you don’t have to take the long trip to Sin City. Many people associate Las Vegas as the number one destination for gambling, which is why many other casino locations, such as California, strive to offer an equivalent experience with stunning hotels, large casino floors and world-famous entertainers.
LAS VEGAS, NV

