ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Police Officers Who Don’t Comply With City’s Vaccine Mandate Will Face Consequences: Arbitration Panel

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdUEW_0fKryCct00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police officers who are not in compliance with the city’s workforce vaccine mandate will begin facing consequences on May 31, an arbitration panel ruled on Tuesday. It was the third and final decision made by the panel.

The arbitration panel, based on data from April 13, discovered that 97% of Philadelphia police officers are either fully vaccinated against COVID-19, have received at least a first shot, or requested an exemption to be approved based on a medical or religious reason. The panel said of the remaining officers, almost all of them have medical or religious exemptions being reviewed.

As of April 13, the panel said only a “handful of active-duty officers remain out of compliance.”

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines remain the best way to protect Philadelphians and save lives in the ongoing struggle to fight this pandemic,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. “As I have said before, as public servants, we bear a responsibility to mitigate the harm that would result from inadvertent transmission of COVID-19 to our colleagues and the public and to set an example for other organizations and companies. Our police officers are on the front lines– sworn to protect and serve our residents with honor and I want to thank them for their steadfast service in the face of adversity. I also want to thank the arbitration panel for coming to a fair and reasonable resolution for everyone.”

Tuesday’s decision addresses the consequences for the non-compliant police officers. The consequences include:

  • Covered employees who don’t provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID vaccine or have an exemption request submitted by May 31 will be placed on unvaccinated leave starting on June 6
  • Employees who are on a leave of absence on May 31 must comply with the mandate before they return to work
  • Workers who are not fully vaccinated by May 31 will be required to double-mask or wear an N95 mask or equivalent and submit to routine COVID testing
  • Those who receive a first dose by May 31 will have to complete their vaccination within 14 days of the schedule prescribed when they got the first shot
  • An employee whose exemption request is denied will have 10 calendar days to appeal; if an appeal is denied, the employee will have 14 days to receive a first dose of a COVID vaccine and then complete the process or they’ll be deemed out of compliance
  • Employees will be placed on unvaccinated leave for a maximum of 30 calendar days and will have to use accumulated paid vacation, holiday and compensatory  time or be unpaid if they don’t have paid leave available
  • Workers on unvaccinated leave who do not get vaccinated or submit an approved exemption request by the end of their leave “may be separated from employment”
  • Any employee who becomes separated from employment will be entitled to reinstatement one year after the date of their separation, assuming they become vaccinated and meet the qualifications of the position

Any employees who are granted a medical or religious exemption will be subjected to routine testing and be required to follow additional safety protocols.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Philly

Man Shot In Head, Killed in North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot in the left side of his head and killed in North Philadelphia on Thursday morning, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2500 block of North Colorado Street around 10:30 a.m. Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Alleged Rape On SEPTA’s Broad Street Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a report that a woman was raped on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line. The alleged attack happened between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. SEPTA tells Eyewitness News the special victim’s unit is handling the case. Meanwhile, police say they’ve made an arrest in the stabbing of a man on a SEPTA platform. The attack happened around 4:30 p.m. at 34th and Market Streets in University City on Sunday. The man suffered a stab wound to the chest. He was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: City Officials Provide Virtual Update On Philadelphia’s Gun Violence Response

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia officials will hold a briefing on Wednesday to discuss the efforts underway in the city to combat gun violence. The press conference will take place at approximately 1 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.  What: Philadelphia officials will hold a briefing on Wednesday to discuss the anti-violence efforts underway in the city.  When: Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Time: 1 p.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Philly

12-Year-Old, Parents Found Dead In Apparent Double Murder-Suicide In Chester County

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Two adults and a child were found dead in an East Marlborough Township home in what authorities believe is an apparent double murder-suicide. Police found the bodies after 8 a.m. Monday during a well-being check at the home on Federal Walk, in Kennett Square. Investigators said a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 12-year-old child were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. “The loss of three lives, I mean it’s a tragedy that there are really no words to describe,” Dr. Dolly Wideman-Scott said. Police said a semi-automatic handgun was found near the man’s body. Multiple shell...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania double murder and suicide includes 12-year-old

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a double murder and suicide in Chester County. In a press release, police say they found two adults, a 55-year-old man, and a 50-year-old man with a 12-year-old child dead from gunshot wounds at the scene of a home in Kennett Square. Police say they responded to the residence for […]
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
CBS Philly

Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane In Custody At Montgomery County Prison After DUI Charge, Spokesperson Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is in custody Friday at Montgomery County prison after a recent DUI charge, which is in violation of her parole terms, a county spokesperson told Eyewitness News. Kane served as the Attorney General of Pennsylvania from 2013 until 2016. Kane resigned following her conviction for perjury, obstruction of justice, and other related charges. Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Arbitration#Covid 19 Vaccine#Philadelphians
CBS Philly

Surveillance Video Shows Victim Running Away As Suspect Fires Several Shots At Him In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of a man in North Philadelphia. The 25-year-old victim, who was shot in the face and thigh, fell down, but then got back up and kept running as more shots were fired at him. Suspect photo (Credit:Philadelphia police) The shooting happened on April 4 at Old York Road and Ruscomb Street. The victim was treated at Einstein Medical Center and is recovering. If you have any information on this shooting, call police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Man and Puppy Outside Philadelphia Home

A man is recovering while a puppy is fighting for her life after they were both shot while the victim was buying the dog outside of a Philadelphia home Tuesday night. The 27-year-old man was outside of a home on the 2600 block of North Warnock Street around 9 p.m. and speaking with a dog seller who was holding a Pit Bull. As the man was paying the seller, a gunman opened fire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Fires Several Shots At Postal Worker In Kensington, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who they say fired several shots at a postal employee in Kensington on Friday. The shots were reportedly fired on the 2800 block of North Front Street before the suspect fled the scene in a black Honda. The Honda was found on the 100 block of East Sterner Steet just before 12 p.m. Police believed the man was inside the building, but he was not found. Stay with CBSPhilly.com and CBS News Philly for the latest on this developing story. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Woman Arrested in Chester County on Theft Charges

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Claire McKenna of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on theft charges. Authorities state that on April 24, 2022, at approximately 2:22 AM, West Chester Police were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of South High Street for a report of a retail theft discovered. Through their investigation, Claire McKenna was identified as the suspect.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy