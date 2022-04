There is nothing better when the weather starts to warm up ever so slightly than enjoying an evening under the stars. And whether you have a patio, deck, or just a patch of grass, adding a backyard fire pit to your outdoor space is an endlessly great idea. Whether it's for some much needed solo time or to gather around with family and friends, it's an excellent addition to your home when you want to amplify your outdoor living. We've been seeing so many inspiring outdoor fire pit ideas, we just needed to share some of our faves stat. Introducing 11 of the best fire pits we've seen lately.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO