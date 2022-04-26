Obituary: William Dale Bostic, 70

BOSTIC

William Dale Bostic, 70, of White Sulphur Springs, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 in Ronceverte of a sudden illness.

He was born August 15, 1951 in White Sulphur Springs and was the son of the late William Ernest and Blanche Violet Huffman Bostic.

Mr. Bostic was a graduate of Glenville State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education, was a member of the White Sulphur Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church, a former member of the White Sulphur Springs Lions Club, and was the gas attendant for the Walmart Gas Station.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Bostic.

Those left to cherish his memory are his fiancé, Peggy Boggs of Ronceverte; sisters, Violet Harrison (Cleve) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Debbie Neff (Bob) of White Sulphur Springs, and Nora Shirley (William) of White Sulphur Springs; nieces, Kimberly Parker (PJ) of Beckley and Michele Lowery (John) of Myrtle Beach, SC; great-niece, Mariah Lowery of Myrtle Beach, SC; and Peggy’s daughter, Trish Tolliver of Mt. Nebo and her daughter, Adeline Tolliver of Mt. Nebo.

A celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the White Sulphur Springs Pentecostal Church with Pastor Cleve Harrison and Pastor Gene Sizemore officiating.

The family will receive their family and friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the church.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.

