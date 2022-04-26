ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

East wins fourth in a row after defeating Riverside

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
2 days ago
 2 days ago
The Greenbrier East Spartans hit the road to Riverside on Monday, April 25, in pursuit of their fourth win in a row after a very strong past weekend.

They got it.

The Spartans used two innings to beat the Warriors 9-3. East scored four runs in the first frame and followed that up with five in the second.

That would be all they would need as they did not score a single run after but cruised for a comfortable win anyway.

The five-run second inning was led by singles from Chris Heaster and Jacob Roshau, Jonathan Sauls, Peyton DeHaven, and a fielder’s choice by Clayton Morgan.

Greenbrier East fired up the offense in the first inning, when Heaster singled on a 1-0 count, and brought Darris Boswell in to score, and started a floodgate opening.

Gabe Patton was credited with the victory for Greenbrier East. The righty allowed three hits and zero runs over 4.1 innings with three strikeouts.

Brock Jeffries took the loss for Riverside.

He surrendered four runs on four hits over .2 innings of work. He also struck out two and walked one.

Henry Goodwin started the game for East and struggled with his control issues with five walks. Goodwin also allowed three hits and three runs over .2 innings.

The Spartans tallied eight hits on the day.

Roshau and Heaster each collected multiple hits for Greenbrier East. Those two plus DeHaven all had two RBIs on the night.

Caleb Knapp went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Riverside in hits.

The Spartans have crept back to .500 with a record of 11-11.

This Wednesday, April 27, they will return home to face the Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles. Coach Cory Mann is encouraging fans to pack the stands for this stretch run of games.

The post East wins fourth in a row after defeating Riverside appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

