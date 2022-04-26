ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Panel Says Republican Candidate Can’t Be Called ‘The Patriot’

By AP
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican lawmaker who wanted to refer to himself as “The Patriot” on the ballot can’t use that nickname, the Oklahoma Election Board has ruled.

The board decided Monday that term-limited state Rep. Sean Roberts can still run for Oklahoma Labor Commissioner, but he can’t refer to himself by that nickname on the ballot.

Oklahoma election rules allow a candidate to use a nickname if it’s a name the candidate is generally known by or who does business using the nickname. Roberts’ opponent, Republican Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn, said there’s no evidence Roberts is known as “The Patriot.”

She pointed out in her petition to the board that Roberts has appeared on the ballot in seven successive elections as Kevin Sean Roberts or Sean Roberts.

Roberts said in a statement he’s considering appealing the board’s decision.

Also on Monday, the board rejected a petition by Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jason Bollinger to have his Democratic opponent, Madison Horn, removed from the ballot.

Bollinger alleged Horn’s candidacy declaration was incomplete. The two are seeking the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford.

Robert Sanchez
2d ago

This is an insult and a disgrace to the TRUE American Patriots, Heroes and Warriors in V.A. Hospitals recovering from somekind of War related TRUAMA and the True PATRIOTS Warriors and Heroes that gave "ALL" buried in our Military cemeteries here in the U.S.A. and around the World.

Timothy McCaskey
2d ago

Republicans throw around the word Patriot and yet they have no idea what it truly means.

Mysay
2d ago

He’s an insult to any true Patriot! And when the GQP using that word🤦🏽‍♀️run for the hills.😂😂😂

