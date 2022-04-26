Mandy Pomeroy appointed to Park City school board

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Board of Education appointed Mandy Pomeroy to serve out the remainder of Kara Hendrickson ‘s term at a meeting Monday.

The District 4 seat, which represents Jeremy Ranch and other homes north of I-80, is on the ballot this November. Pomeroy is running for the full four-year term, along with Meredith Reed and Josh Mann.

Reed and Mann elected not to apply for the vacancy . They said in a statement: “by appointing one of the declared candidates, the board may be implying their endorsement and conveying the benefits of incumbency to that person.”

Pomeroy has been the PTO president at Jeremy Ranch Elementary for the last three years. Additionally, she has served on the board of the Park City Education Foundation (PCEF) and is currently chair of the Red Apple Gala, which is the largest annual fundraiser for PCEF.

“I don’t have a political agenda,” Pomeroy told the board during an interview last week. “I am coming on to support and work together as a team.”

When asked about the weaknesses of the Park City School District, she said “equity among all students is important” and that “communication and transparency is also a concern.”

The number of school board candidates will be winnowed down to two in the June primary election.

