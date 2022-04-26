ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Mandy Pomeroy appointed to Park City school board

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1O8Z_0fKry4eK00

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Board of Education appointed Mandy Pomeroy to serve out the remainder of Kara Hendrickson ‘s term at a meeting Monday.

The District 4 seat, which represents Jeremy Ranch and other homes north of I-80, is on the ballot this November. Pomeroy is running for the full four-year term, along with Meredith Reed and Josh Mann.

Reed and Mann elected not to apply for the vacancy . They said in a statement: “by appointing one of the declared candidates, the board may be implying their endorsement and conveying the benefits of incumbency to that person.”

Pomeroy has been the PTO president at Jeremy Ranch Elementary for the last three years. Additionally, she has served on the board of the Park City Education Foundation (PCEF) and is currently chair of the Red Apple Gala, which is the largest annual fundraiser for PCEF.

“I don’t have a political agenda,” Pomeroy told the board during an interview last week. “I am coming on to support and work together as a team.”

When asked about the weaknesses of the Park City School District, she said “equity among all students is important” and that “communication and transparency is also a concern.”

The number of school board candidates will be winnowed down to two in the June primary election.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

The vision of tourism is changing in Park City

The Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau doesn’t need to find ways to bring more people to town. Its leader and members say the mission is shifting. Two years of research and planning into the future of tourism by the chamber are winding down. With plenty of input from the community, a plan to manage the area’s popularity is starting to take shape.
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Park City, UT
Education
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Education
ABC4

Which Utah schools ranked best in state?

UTAH (ABC4) – The U.S. News and Rankings recently released data on the best-ranked high schools in the nation for the year 2022. 24,000 schools were ranked in the report, with 163 Utah schools making the final list. Most of the top schools ranked in Utah are Charter Schools including: Beehive Science and Technology Academy- […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Pto#Jeremy Ranch Elementary#Pcef#The Red Apple Gala
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
ABC4

Counties with the worst commutes in Utah

(STACKER) – Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Historic Japantown nears completion in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – What was once known as Japantown in downtown Salt Lake City will now be getting a new facelift. Located along 100 South next to the Salt Palace Convention Center is a one-block, Japanese-themed cultural district. Japantown is scheduled to celebrate with an opening this week on April 29 from 5 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy