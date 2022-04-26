Teens to discuss mental health and substance use at AMA Panel

KAMAS, Utah. – Sometimes kids and teens have things more figured out than parents give them credit for, and sometimes they just want to be heard. On May 3, CONNECT Summit County and Communities That Care will be holding an Ask Me Anything (AMA) event comprised of Summit County teens on the topics of mental health, substance use, and how adults can listen and support the younger generations.

The teens’ AMA event will be held at the Kamas Library at 110 North Main Street from 5 – 7 p.m. Este Pizza will be provided at 5, with the panel discussion beginning at 5:30. The youth panel will share their perspectives and audience members will be able to ask questions as well. This event is bilingual and will offer live translation in Spanish and English.



Participants must register online for this event.

